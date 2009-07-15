More regions set to get early Freeview HD

London will not be the only region getting an earlier than expected Freeview HD switch-on, with Ofcom revealing that Scotland, the North East and mid-Yorkshire are all in line for the high-definition service.

Freeview HD is being seen by many as the most pivotal event in UK HD television, bringing subscription free high definition programming to the masses.

And although the roll-out projections are for completion by 2012, many regions now look set to get Freeview HD much earlier – soon after the service launches in the Granada region on 2 December 2009.

Crystal Palace

Although no launch date has been released for London's Freeview HD, the Crystal Palace transmitter will be upgraded to DVB-T2 in December.

What Satellite magazine have now learned that Glasgow, Edinburgh, Tyneside, Sunderland, Leeds and Bradford will all benefit from early switches.

"The other three transmitters will be upgraded during 2010, with Black Hill probably forming part of the Scottish region's digital switchover," says WotSat

"…Regions which have already made the switch will have to be upgraded between now and 2012, but BBC head of distribution Graham Plumb has said he expects up to half the country to be able see the July 2010 football World Cup on Freeview HD."

Via WotSat