Tecno Spark 9T launched in India - The cheapest full HD+ 90Hz display phone

Audio player loading…

Tecno has launched its latest smartphone Tecno Spark 9T in India. It'll be available in India for a price of Rs. 9,299.

It might sound like an upgrade over the older Tecno Spark 9 as the T variants usually do. But it is a lite version of it even though it is priced higher. As Tecno Spark 9 offers similar features and a better chipset.

Tecno Spark 9T: Price and availability

Tecno Spark 9T is available on a single variant of 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, and it is launched for a price of Rs. 9,299.

The phone will be available on Amazon from August 6 (opens in new tab) as an Amazon Special.

Tecno Spark 9T: Key features and specifications

(Image credit: Amazon)

Tecno Spark 9T comes with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD with a refresh rate of 90Hz. And it is having a dot-notch. This puts it ahead of most of the other smartphones in the budget. As most of them come with an HD+ display. For example, Redmi 10A Sport which was also launched today came with an HD+ 60Hz LCD, that too with a water drop notch.

Coming to the chipset, Tecno Spark 9T comes with Mediatek Helio G35 SoC. While it's not the most powerful chipset in this segment, it gets the job done. At least it is better than Mediatek Helio A series chipsets in the likes of Redmi 10A Sport and Redmi 9 Activ. It is the same chipset that was used in this phone's predecessor Tecno Spark 8T. But the issue is Tecno Spark 9 offers a better chipset, Mediatek Helio G37 at a price lower than this phone.

In terms of cameras, the phone comes with a 50MP triple camera setup on the back. Only the primary camera is useful as the other cameras are just auxiliary cameras that don't have any functions. There is an 8MP camera on the front.

The phone is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery and comes with fast charging of 18W.

One of the cheapest 90Hz display on a smartphone

Like its sister brand Infinix, Tecno now has a solid budget lineup of phones for the online market. It has been launching phones loaded with features in under the Rs. 10,000 segment for some time now.

Tecno Spark 9T is one of the cheapest smartphones that offer a high refresh rate display, that too a Full-HD+ display. It does not have the greatest performance in this budget, but it will be a good media consumption device.

But you can just buy Tecno Spark 9 itself (opens in new tab). It offers similar features and has a better processor, the Mediatek Helio G37 SoC. It is priced at Rs. 8,799 for the 4/64GB variant. It also comes with a 90Hz display, albeit an HD+ display.