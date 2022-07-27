Infinix Smart 6 Plus teased on Flipkart - It comes with a big 6.82 inch display

Audio player loading…

Infinix will be launching its latest budget smartphone, the Infinix Smart 6 Plus in India on July 29.

The Hong Kong-based brand has started teasing the phone on Flipkart (opens in new tab). And as the name suggests, this phone comes as an upgraded version of the brand's previous budget model, the Infinix Smart 6.

Infinix Smart 6 Plus: Key features teased

Infinix has revealed some key features of the phone on Flipkart. Infinix Smart 6 Plus will come with a 6.82-inch HD+ LCD with a water drop notch. If you're looking for a big-screen smartphone on this budget, this could be a good choice. As most other phones come with a smaller display in the budget price range.

The phone will come with 64GB of internal storage. And the brand has teased that it will come with 3GB of RAM with 3GB of virtual RAM too. Don't let the teasers fool you into thinking that the phone comes with 6GB RAM, as they are combining the physical RAM and virtual RAM to claim this phone has 6GB RAM. It isn't correct and the virtual RAM feature doesn't mean much.

Infinix hasn't revealed anything about the processor in the phone. It might carry forward Mediatek Helio A22 from Infinix Smart 6 itself. We can also expect the chipset to be updated too.

We can see a dual camera design on the back, we can expect this phone to carry over the same 8MP dual camera setup from Infinix Smart 6. We might also be seeing a 5MP front camera.

There will be a 5,000mAh battery on the phone, we cannot expect fast charging in the budget this phone is going to launch in. So it might even be a 5W charger and not even a 10W one.

Infinix and its budget phones

Unlike Redmi or Realme, Infinix concentrates mainly on the ultra-low budget segment. Its phones such as Infinix Hot 10 Play and Infinix Hot 11s are still unmatched in terms of value for money. Infinix is certainly now the brand that launches most smartphones in the budget segment. Compared to Redmi or Realme, which have not launched any new phones in the segment lately. Let us Infinix price this phone correctly, unlike Nokia.