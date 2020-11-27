Tecno Pova with quad-camera to launch on December 4 in India

Tecno Pova smartphone launch in India will happen on December 4. The company has posted the teaser for the launch of Tecno Pova on its social media platforms.

The landing page for the launch is also live on Flipkart. On Flipkart, the teaser says Pova by Tecno which could be a hint towards a new sub-brand or a series from the company. A phone with Tecno Pova moniker is already available in the Philippines market. We expect the same phone to make its way to India as well in a week.

Get ready to experience the ultimate!The BEAST is coming! 💪🏏Stay Prepared for POVA, the powerful smartphone! Check it out now: https://t.co/lNdf3t5KRl#UnleashTheBeast #Flipkart #TECNO #TecnoMobileIndia #Power #POVA #povabytecno #powerfulsmartphone pic.twitter.com/H5qT7dhfDENovember 26, 2020

Tecno Pova specs and price

Since the device is already available in the Philippines, the full specifications of the device are as follows. For starters, the Tecno Pova comes with a big 6.8-inch HD+ dot display with a resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels. Powering the device is an octa-core MediaTek G80 budget gaming chipset. It is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. We can expect some changes for the India market as tipster Mukul Sharma has posted a tweet which says 6GB RAM instead of 4GB.

Further in the camera department, the Tecno Pova sports a quad rear camera setup with a 13MP primary camera, followed by two 2MP sensors and an AI HD lens which completes the quad-camera setup. To the front, there is a single punch-hole cut-out to the left of the device which houses an 8MP shooter.

The Tecno Pova runs on HiOS based on Android 10. It sports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. To keep all internals up and running, there is a huge 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charge support. However, the company is using a micro USB port for charging the device. And, lastly, the handset weighs 215 grams and is thick at 9.4mm. The Tecno Pova is priced at Philippine peso 6,999 which is around Rs 10,750 in India. Since the Indian model is likely to come with 6GB of RAM, we can expect pricing to go up a bit.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech?

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!