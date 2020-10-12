Tecno Camon 16 with 64MP quad-camera launched: price in India and specifications

Tecno joins numerous other companies in aligning its next major launch with the Indian festive season with the unveiling of the Camon 16.

Tecno has often launched smartphones that bring unique features to the affordable segment. The Camon 16 is no different, vying for the title of the cheapest smartphone in India to offer a 64MP quad-camera array and eye autofocus.

The Tecno Camon 16 comes in a single configuration and two colour variants: Cloud White and Purist Blue. It is priced at Rs 10,999 and will be available starting October 16 on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale.

Tecno Camon 16 specs

The Camon 16 offers a large 6.8-inch HD+ display with a punch-hole notch on the top left. This allows it to attain a screen-to-body ratio of 89.1%. The back is made of curved polycarbonate with the cameras placed in a T formation in a large rectangular housing. Under it is the fingerprint scanner.

On the inside, the Tecno Camon 16 is powered by the gaming-centric MediaTek Helio G70 chipset along with the HyperEngine gaming suite. That is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The battery is rated at 5,000mAh and also supports 18W fast charging which is claimed to recharge the phone in about 2 hours. It on HiOS 7.0 based on Android 10

The biggest talking point is the cameras. The Tecno Camon 16 is one of the cheapest smartphones in India to offer a 64MP quad-camera setup. It comprises a 1/2-inch 64MP f/1.79 primary shooter, followed by a 2MP portrait lens, a 2MP macro shooters and an “AI lens”. Shooting options include night mode, portraits, macro, body-shaping, 10x digital zoom, macro, video bokeh, QHD video recording, etc. Another marquee feature is eye autofocus.