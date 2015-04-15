Lenovo's WRITEit app makes text input a doddle

Lenovo wants to revolutionize the way we input text into our Windows 8.1 tablets and PCs through a new app that makes handwriting more useful than ever.

WRITEit gets users to handwrite information on a pen-enabled tablet or PC that it then converts to text to be used by the website or program in question with an engine that is designed to work seamlessly.

"Users told us they wanted a more natural, intuitive and accurate handwriting experience, and that's exactly what WRITEit delivers," said Mark Cohen, VP of the Ecosystem and Monetization Business Group at Lenovo.

WRITEit's technology works in the background to convert handwriting into text characters and there is even a suggestion tool that provides alternatives to words that aren't recognized by the system.

Which slates get it?

The technology works well with email, social media, online forms and more, according to Lenovo, and is so far only available for the ThinkPad Yoga, Helix, and 10, and the Yoga Tablet 2 8-inch with Windows featuring AnyPen technology.

It can be downloaded right now free of charge and Lenovo hopes to bring it to more Windows devices later on this year.