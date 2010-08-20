Trend: McAfee sale proof that security is 'absolutely fundamental'

Trend's Eva Chen: "The embedded-software model is fundamentally different from the security-software operating model."

Security vendor Trend says that Intel's proposed purchase of McAfee is "a clear statement to the industry and investors that security is absolutely fundamental to future technology services and products".

In a statement sent to TechRadar, Trend CEO Eva Chen went onto say that Intel would use its vast resources to upsell McAfee security protection to purchasers of other Intel products and services.

"For current and future customers, Intel's resources may now enable McAfee to offer protection to multiple devices and endpoints, replicating what other vendors, such as Trend Micro, have already achieved through the Smart Protection Network.

Embedded software model

"However," says Chen, "the embedded-software model is fundamentally different from the security-software operating model and this is a good opportunity for customers to review their relationship with their security partner to assess whether they will be receiving the services and expertise they need."

If the deal goes through, McAfee will become a wholly owned but separate subsidiary of Intel costing in the region of $7.7 billion. McAfee will report into Intel's Software and Services Group.

In a phone conference yesterday, Intel CEO Paul Otellini said that the proposed acquisition of McAfee will enable Intel to innovate across all three key pillars of computing. "We have concluded that security has become the third pillar of computing after energy efficient performance and internet connectivity," he said.

McAfee is the world's largest dedicated security technology company with 6,100 employees based in Santa Clara.