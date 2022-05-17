Shahid Kapoor's Jersey gets OTT release date - Here are all details

Audio player loading…

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey, which was released in theatres on April 22, is all set to digitally premiere on Netflix. The heartwarming cricket cum emotional tale will start streaming from May 20.

It is the remake of the Telugu film of the same name which won two National Awards in 2019. It starred Nani in the lead. Hindi Jersey was delayed due to the Covid-19 related problems.

The Hindi version, however, did not set any river on fire when it released in theatres. It had an average run, even though Shahid Kapoor's performance was noted and talked about.

Tale of a dad and cricketer

Netflix India shared the release date announcement on its official Twitter page. "If you see us tearing up, it's because we just watched Jersey and we can't wait for you to catch it too. Jersey arrives on Netflix on 20th May," the tweet read.

Jersey is the story of an ex-cricketer struggling to make ends meet, who wants to fulfill his child's wish of getting a jersey, but in the process, he comes face to face with his heroic past and is forced to decide if he will rise to the occasion and become a symbol of hope or continue to live a life as a loser.

The Hindi remake was helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who handled the Telugu original too. Pankaj Kapur is also in the cast.

If you see us tearing up, it's because we just watched Jersey and we can’t wait for you to catch it too 🥺❤️JERSEY ARRIVES ON NETFLIX ON 20TH MAY 🏏💯 pic.twitter.com/wFWqfQCboRMay 17, 2022 See more

Pankaj and Shahid are real-life father and son. And this is a season for such a duo to star together, it seems. Earlier this year we had the Tamil film Mahaan which had Vikram and his son Dhruv Vikram having a go at each other. It was followed by Thar a few days back. This one saw Anil Kapoor and his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor sparring at each other in the Netflix original. And this week we will have Acharya streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and the Telugu film has Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan sharing screen space.

In Jersey, Pankaj Kapur plays the coach and father figure to Shahid Kapoor. It is more emotional and sentimental.

Before the film's release, Shahid had talked about acting with his dad and remake films. "Roles like Arjun and Kabir are so challenging, and there’s pressure of not letting the original film down. Then there’s your dad. So there was a lot to deal with. But having him in all those scenes helped tremendously. You end up giving it your best as an actor. It’s always amazing to learn from him."

Jersey is Shahid Kapoor’s first release in three years, post Kabir Singh, which was also a remake from Telugu (Arjun Reddy).