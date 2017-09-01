Samsung’s Portable SSD T5 can transfer data at a speed of up to 540MB/s

After launching the portable SSD T5 in Korea a few days back, Samsung finally launched the storage device in India. Packed with 64-layer V-NAND technology, the T5 claims to transfer data at a speed of up to 540MB/s. It also has AES 256-bit hardware data encryption to ensure security while transferring files and allows easy configuration of security settings to users. Also, the latest USB Type-C port and connection cable make it easy for users to connect it to numerous devices.This also includes USB Type-C to A cable.

As per the company claims, the T5 is designed especially for content creators, business, and IT professionals as well as mainstream consumers to give instant and easy access to data to them. With a dimension size of 74 x 57.3 x 10.5 mm, the drive is said to fit comfortably in the hands and pockets of the users. It weighs around 51g which makes it highly portable. In other words, we can say that the compact design of the device allows the user to access their most valuable data anywhere and at any point of time.

The drive comes fitted in a shock-resistant internal frame that is said to withstand accidental drops of up to 2 meters. Samsung has launched a similar device, the T3, last year that was packed with similar features but offered a transfer speed of 480MB/s.

Samsung Portable SSD T5 Price & Availability

The T5 will be available in four storage capacities including 250GB, 500GB, 1TB and 2TB carrying the price tags of Rs 13,500, Rs 21,000, Rs 40,000 and Rs 80,000 respectively. The 1TB and 2TB variants will come in Deep Black metal finish while the 250GB and 500GB variants will be offered in Alluring Blue color.

All the variants of the portable drive will be available at all major retail outlets from August 28.