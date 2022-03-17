Samsung's new Galaxy Book laptops offer up to 21 hours of battery life

Audio player loading…

Samsung has recently launched the Galaxy Book 2 laptops range in India today. This marks the re-entry of Samsung into the laptop market after a considerable period of time. The laptops can be said to be high-end devices with top-notch specifications.

The six new laptops launched by Samsung are Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, Book 2 Pro, Book 2 360, Book 2, Book Go and Book 2 Business.

Out of the mentioned products, the Samsung Galaxy Book Go is available at a price under Rs 40,000 with decent specifications. The most expensive form the series is the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 laptops pricing and availability

The starting price of Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 is Rs 1,15,990, and the prices for Galaxy Book 2 Pro start at Rs 1,06,990. On the other hand, the starting price for Galaxy Book 2 360 is Rs 99,990, and for Book 2, it is Rs 65,990.

Now, the Samsung Galaxy Galaxy Book Go, one of the most cost-efficient from the lot, can be purchased for Rs 38,990. In addition, the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business will be available in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 1,04,990.

All the customers who want to buy the laptops can pre-book it starting from March 18 via Samsung's official website. Moreover, all the customers who will pre-book the laptops will get a chance to grab Galaxy Buds Pro for Rs 999 or a Samsung 24-inch monitor for 2,999.

Samsung is also offering Rs 5,000 instant cashback to the buyers of the Pro series and Book 2 360. All those who want to buy Galaxy Book Go can avail of a discount of Rs 3,000 on the purchase.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 laptops specifications

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 laptops, including Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, Book 2 Pro, Book 2 360, Book 2, will have a compact design. These laptops will offer up to 21 hours of battery life and WiFi 6E connectivity. Furthermore, you will also get a USB Type-C charger with the laptops.

These laptops are based on the Windows 11 operating system and run on Intel Core 12th generation processors. Users get a 1080p FHD webcam to attend video calls and meetings via laptops. Another major highlight of these laptops is the inclusion of a Bi-directional AI noise cancelling feature.

As for the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business, the laptop comes equipped with a Tamper alter feature that will protect the device from cyber threats.

The laptop houses an intel core 12th generation processor and is based on the Windows 11 operating system. The Business laptops by Samsung will also let the users connect their handset with PC and use it for sending texts and attending calls.

Now, the low budget offering from the series, Samsung Galaxy Book Go, features a 14-inch display with thin bezels. The laptop ships with Dolby Atmos support for enhanced audio output. here the catch is that the device runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor. It operates on the Windows 11 OS and has military-grade durability.

