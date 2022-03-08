Samsung set to launch Galaxy Book 2 Pro laptops in India

Audio player loading…

Samsung unveiled a couple of powerful yet portable laptops at the recently concluded MWC. These ultrabooks Galaxy Book 2 Pro and 2 Pro 360 now seem to be heading for an India launch.

While both the laptops are listed on Samsung’s India website, the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 has already got a dedicated landing page on Amazon. These Ultrabooks are the successor to the Galaxy Book Pro which was launched in 2021, however, it wasn’t announced in India then.

Globally, the two laptops come in two different screen sizes, though as of now we’re not sure if Samsung plans to bring all the variants to India. As of now, Samsung announced the launch date or availability date of these laptops in the country.

Though these laptops are slated for an April 1 launch in some parts of the world including Europe – hence there is a possibility that the company may debut them in India on the same date. Here are some of the key features of the laptops

Galaxy Book 2 Pro and 2 Pro 360 – Features and specifications

As mentioned above the Galaxy Book 2 comes in two different variants - Galaxy Book 2 Pro and 2 Pro 360. Both the laptops use a Super AMOLED panel in 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch size variants. The display on these laptops boasts a resolution of 1920*1080 pixels.

The company says that these laptops are rated to offer up to 21 hours of battery backup on a single charge – this is incredible, especially considering the thin and light form factor of these laptops.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The laptops come with a choice of the latest 12 GEN Core i5 or i7 CPUs from Intel. These new ultrabooks from Samsung run on Windows 11 out of the box. The key difference between both the laptops is their form factor. In terms of storage and memory, the laptops feature up to 32GB of memory and up to 1TB of SSD storage.

The Galaxy Book 2 Pro is a regular laptop while the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 is a 2-in-1 convertible laptop and features a 360-degree hinge that allows it to be used as a laptop, tablet or even in a tent mode for presentations.

Both the laptops come with a touch-friendly display and ship with an S Pen. The regular Galaxy Book 2 Pro comes with inbuilt 5G connectivity. In terms of ports, the laptops come equipped with one Thunderbolt port, two USB-C ports, a 3.5mm audio jack and a microSD slot - the standard 'Pro' drops one USB-C but gains an HDMI and USB 3.2.

For security, both the laptops come with a fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button and are Wi-Fi 6E certified.