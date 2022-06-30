Samsung’s budget foldable could cost as much as Galaxy S22

Audio player loading…

Samsung has been one of the only brands so far that have been able to launch multiple iterations of its foldable smartphones. And it looks like the South Korean technology giant is ready to test the waters for more budget models.

According to a report (opens in new tab) by the Korean tech publication Naver, Samsung has begun work on developing and designing affordable foldable devices . The report states that the project has begun by Samsung Electronic’s Mobile Experience (MX) division. There were previous reports that the company was targeting a 2024 launch.

Samsung is aiming to bring an affordable Z Flip and Z Fold version to the international market. In India, we could see smartphones being available at approximately Rs 60,000. Samsung’s existing foldable lineup of the Z Flip 3 costs Rs 84,999 while the Z Fold 3 is priced at Rs 1,49,999. And these were just the base model prices.

(Image credit: Peter Hoffmann)

If Samsung is indeed working on bringing the price down by more than 20%, then there are sure to be some differences in the hardware. It was also previously hinted that Samsung will be adding these foldables to the A-series smartphones. These would feature the essential features which complement the foldable device and its software. The more premium features will remain exclusive to the premium products in the Z-series.

Samsung is not the first company to try its hand at the affordable foldable smartphone. Rumours suggest that Oppo too was working on launching a budget foldable smartphone as well. These reports came in soon after the company launched the Find N.

Sacrificing premium features for a still expensive device

Foldable smartphones are yet to become mainstream devices not just in India but internationally too. Anyone who buys a foldable will surely turn some heads and attract attention for sure. But, a foldable device that looks and feels like any other device in the market and at a hefty price tag, will raise some eyebrows too.

For one, foldable smartphones are still in their early stages. They’ve still got a long way to go in terms of the technology used. To consider making something budget even this early is a big commitment and milestone to achieve. There’s no doubt that Samsung will be able to pull it off in the time frame they’ve set. But, it would sound more practical to expect the company to tease the device by 2024. They could then launch it a couple years later after they’ve ironed out any shortcomings.

The second and biggest concern is the hardware and features on the device. Especially at the price you’re going to pay. Even at Rs 60,000, you could go for the Galaxy S-series. The A-series is meant to be premium features at affordable prices. Not affordable features at premium prices. If anyone is really keen on getting a foldable device, then the premium Z-series is the only logical choice.