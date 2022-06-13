Galaxy Z Flip 4 may solve the biggest issue with foldable phones

Audio player loading…

Samsung’s Galaxy Flip 4 is expected to launch in a couple of months and while we know almost all the tentative specifications, a new leak reveals that the foldable phone might not look too different from its predecessor.

However, this fresh leak (opens in new tab) also hints that Samsung might have been able to find an answer to the pertinent issue with the foldable display. With just a handful of images that we’ve seen, the crease is indeed less noticeable - though these are early days, mind you.

The images were leaked via a tweet by a tipster known as T echTalkTV (opens in new tab), however, Samsung has raised a copyright claim on the images and these are no longer visible on Twitter.

Interestingly, Samsung has reportedly worked on the display crease for both the foldable devices and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will probably have a smoother display than its predecessor.

The leaked images also reveal that apart from the slightly bigger external display, the overall design reminds us of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 – this includes the placement of the fingerprint sensor/power button and dual camera module etc.

In terms of the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is expected to come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, a 2.1-inch outer display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chip coupled with 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB storage. The dual-rear camera module might include a couple of 12MP snappers and a 10MP selfie snapper could be present at the front. A slightly larger, 3700 mAh battery with support for 25W charging could power the phone.

Reducing the crease is a major achievement but is it enough?

While the issues around the crease have been a major pain for Samsung, the company might have finally been able to solve the final piece of the puzzle.

But what remains to be seen is if this improvement would be enough to drive the sales of the upcoming mobile phone. To recall, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 was the most sold foldable phone and since the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is shaping up as an iterative update, it might be difficult to break the sales records.

Though at the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung might call this a breakthrough upgrade, it is worth remembering how Oppo trolled the South Korean company during the launch of its maiden foldable phone Oppo Find N.

Not only was Oppo able to come up with a much better hinge mechanism which resulted in less crease but also was able to ensure that there was no visible gap left between the two screens when folded – something that Samsung hasn’t been able to solve yet.