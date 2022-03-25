Samsung’s rollable phone is expected to launch later this year

Audio player loading…

Smartphone maker Samsung is reportedly working on a new foldable phone, which will join the two foldable phones, Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 expected to launch later this year.

We’ve heard rumblings that the South Korean tech brand might introduce a device with a unique form factor and if the latest reports are to be believed, this could be a rollable phone and is being called Diamond internally.

A known tipster, IceUniverse has hinted that the upcoming Galaxy Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4 might come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Though he deleted his tweets regarding the third foldable phone for the reasons best known to him or Samsung, however, he was confident that the upcoming premium phone could be a rollable phone.

A Samsung executive holding a rollable phone (Image credit: GSMAerna)

In one of the deleted tweets, he mentioned that there is a strong possibility of a phone with a sideways extendable display in the works. His tweet about the existence of Samsung’s third foldable phone corroborates the news we reported yesterday which hinted about the existence of this new device for the first time.

This report stated that Samsung’s third foldable device is being called N4 and is being developed alongside the fourth-generation Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold.

It is no surprise that Samsung is looking to add another design to its foldable phone lineup. The company has already cancelled the Note series and extending the lineup with a new and innovative design only makes sense. To recall, Samsung makes the display for these phones in the house and even supplies it to the other companies, hence, it has enough scope to experiment.

The reports have hinted that the new device could be manufactured in limited quantities. Even Oppo did the same with its concept phone Oppo X 2021 – a slider phone that wasn’t made available for public purchase.

Extending the lineup...lieterally

If Samsung ends up making this phone, it won’t be the first one to make a rollable phone. However, it does have a chance to become the first-ever brand to start retailing this unique design.

We’ve seen concept rollable phones from TCL and Oppo. Even LG had one in the making and the company had teased the launch right before it shut shop.

Compared to the foldable phone, a rollable phone seems more natural since the design is overall similar to the phones that we’re used to using on a regular basis. However, we can get the added screen real estate at the touch of a finger, literally.

Also, this design is also less prone to damage and crease – two of the most common complaints from the early adopters of foldable phones.

Via- GSMArena