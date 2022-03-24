Samsung might be looking to add another foldable phone to its lineup

Audio player loading…

Samsung has been selling a couple of foldable smartphones in the market for some time now. And while these phones have been relatively successful, the company seems to be now looking to add another phone to this lineup.

A Dutch publication has been able to spot hints of a third, yet mysterious, smartphone in this lineup. According to GSMArena’s report that cites information from GalaxyClub , three different code names – B4, Q4 and N4 have been spotted recently.

The current generation foldable phones from Samsung – Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 came with code names B3 and Q3 – which means that the fourth-generation foldable phones from Samsung will have B4 and Q4 as codenames. However, the new code N4 hints at the presence of a third foldable phone.

(Image credit: Samsung / WIPO / LetsGoDigital)

While we have started coming across various rumours and leaks around the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4, there’s absolutely no information about this new device.

This mysterious device could be a rollable phone, slider phone, or even a tri-fold display phone. The company has filed various patents in the recent past and we might witness one of these getting introduced soon. The report, however, is sceptical about the production of this phone. It says that this phone might be developed as a proof of concept to test waters and might not be made available to a wider audience.

Perfect time to extend its portfolio

Not only has Samsung invested heavily in the research and development of new ideas and form factors, but it has also gained heavily for being an early adopter.

While most other smartphone makers are yet not able to work out the secret sauce behind foldable phones, Samsung is already developing fourth-generation devices.

Hence, it is about time for the company to start expanding this portfolio and extend its lead in the market that has recorded over 300 per cent growth last year.

Moreover, the fact that Samsung has already cancelled the Note series and the dwindling sales numbers of the Galaxy S series might also force Samsung to increase focus on the foldable phone lineup.

