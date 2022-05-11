OnePlus foldable smartphone could launch as early as next year

Audio player loading…

OnePlus has been on a launching spree right from the start of the year and it seems that the company will end up flooding the market with a lot of phones by the end of the year.

However, the most exciting OnePlus phone might arrive only next year. According to a well-known tipster, the foldable phone from OnePlus is expected to arrive as early as 2023.

While this upcoming phone from OnePlus is already grabbing headlines, the company has been patiently working on the device.

Reports even hint that the OnePlus foldable phone will be heavily inspired by Oppo's first-ever foldable phone - Oppo Find N. Rumours suggest that since OnePlus plans to rebrand the Find N, Oppo did not launch the phone in the global markets.

The most premium OnePlus offering

Being a foldable device from OnePlus, there is no doubt that it will carry a heavy price tag and could be exclusive only to the Chinese market. The company has launched several smartphones at varying price points like the flagship OnePlus 10 Pro and the mid-range OnePlus 10R . It also introduced its most affordable smartphone with the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G.

This shows that the company is willing to test the waters when it comes to price points. The company may also launch a more premium device priced higher than its current flagship smartphone too. Also, OnePlus fans have been growing in large numbers in international markets, giving the company even more reasons to test the success of premium devices in more regions.

Foldables will be affordable…hopefully

Foldable smartphones look to be the theme for manufacturers this year. Samsung made history multiple times by launching not just products but new segments as well. First with phablets, then with foldable smartphones. This year we’ve seen Oppo and Vivo launch their offerings for the larger consumers.

There were recent reports that Oppo is working on a new foldable smartphone. But the catch is that the device is expected to be more affordable than competing devices. As the technology progresses to mature, the existing lineup of foldable smartphones like the Galaxy Fold or Flip may also go down in prices. Or Samsung might also enter the race to make an affordable Fold series too.

Foldable smartphones have come a long way. Display technology has improved, the software has been optimised and Google has decided to create a separate version of the operating system just for the segment.

Many users are considering upgrading their devices too. Some are even holding off upgrading until their favourite brand doesn’t release one. Only time will tell what OnePlus will bring to the table next year and if it will be enough to entice users.