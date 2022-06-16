Samsung might kill the Fan Edition lineup after launching just two phones

Audio player loading…

The Galaxy FE or Fan Edition is a stripped-down version of its flagship phones offering the flagship experience at an affordable price point. The last one in the series was the Galaxy S21 FE which came out earlier this year and if reports are to be believed, the Galaxy S22 FE might never be launched at all.

According to a report by Sammobile (opens in new tab), the South Korean company may decide against extending the affordable flagship phone lineup any further.

The publication states that going by the previous reports the upcoming phone was supposed to carry a model number SM-S900. However, no device with this model number seems to be in the works.

While the report doesn’t highlight any specific reason behind this decision, it does mention that multiple sources have confirmed that the Fan Edition has been discontinued. If it is indeed true, then the Galaxy FE lineup would cease to exist after launching just two phones - Galaxy S20 FE and S21FE.

(Image credit: Samsung)

This however is in stark contrast to the reports that earthed sometime back suggesting that the company might, for the first time, use a Mediatek chipset in one of its flagship phones. Back in March, we reported that Samsung is likely to use MediaTek Dimensity 9000 in the upcoming Galaxy S22 FE.

While this report also hinted at the increasing influence of MediaTek, it wasn’t clear if it will replace Samsung’s in-house Exynos SoC or Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chipset from the lineup.

An Edition that was truly meant for the fans

The only probable reason why Samsung might be looking to cancel the Galaxy FE lineup is the lack of sales. Ideally, the FE series was expected to fill the gap between the flagship lineup and the affordable phones that sell in huge numbers.

The S20 FE was very well received thanks to the capable Snapdragon 865 processor under the hood, more than a decent set of cameras and decent overall performance.

While this would’ve given confidence to any brand to bring its successor, however, the Galaxy S21 FE got considerably delayed due to the chipset shortage and Covid-19-induced lockdowns, thus impacting the overall launch schedule.

The fact that the Galaxy S22 lineup also got introduced soon after the launch of the S21 FE meant that the phone didn’t get a wide enough window to make any sort of impact.

That being said, it would be rather odd for Samsung to kill the lineup due to the underperformance of one phone. However, the company may be looking to divert the focus to the foldable phones that will launch in the second half of the year.