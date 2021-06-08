Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 might be surprisingly cheap

Samsung is set to launch its next-gen foldable phone later this year and as we already know these new foldable phones will replace the Note series this year as the company plans to focus on foldable devices.

It is rumoured that the South Korean company will be launching the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 in an Unpacked event in August this year. And as we draw closer to the launch, more details about these next-gen phones are appearing. While a tipster has revealed that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be available in four colour options - Light violet, Green, Beige and Black, another report from the leak lands reveals interesting details around the prices of the upcoming handsets.

A report from SamMobile hints that both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are not only expected to be priced cheaper but could even be cheaper than their predecessors. You may call it Samsung’s attempt to popularize foldable phones or a move forced by the impending completion thanks to the upcoming foldable phone from Google or Chinese companies like Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo, it is indeed good news for enthusiasts.

How the best foldable phones stack up

These are the very best Samsung phones

Cheaper foldable flagship phones from Samsung

According to SamMobile, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 could be up to 20% cheaper than the previous generation. This means that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 could start for $1600 and the Z Flip 3 could be priced around $1100-1200 or thereabouts. This is when you consider the launch price of Galaxy Z Fold 2 as $1,999 and the 5G variant of Galaxy Z Flip 3 that started at $1450 at the launch.

While the pricing of these upcoming phones could still be considered to be premium, however, it could be a bold step towards bringing the price of mainstream foldable phones under the $1000 mark. Also, what is worth considering is the fact that these phones will be an upgrade to the ones already launched.

Though the leak doesn’t specifically mention if the price reduction will be global, however, we will consider it to be so. That being said, the effective local pricing may vary based on the charges and conversion rates applied at the time of announcement.

Additionally, we can expect Samsung to announce exclusive launch benefits offering freebies of bundled products that could bring the effective cost further down thus sweetening the deal.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!