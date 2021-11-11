Samsung Galaxy S21 FE with Exynos 2100 spotted on benchmark apps

Samsung’s FE or Fan Edition lineup – the affordable flagship lineup – has its very own fan-base. One that adores stripped-down versions of previous generation flagships available at lower prices. The upcoming device in this lineup is the Galaxy S21 FE and though highly anticipated, the phone has been delayed much already .

According to some reports, the Galaxy S21 FE is expected to launch early next year and if reports are to be believed, the phone may come with Samsung’s in-house Exynos 2100 SoC.

Some reports claim that the phone may come with a couple of variants – one each with a Snapdragon chipset and an Exynos SoC at its core. There is not much to confirm that theory, however, the phone has been spotted on a benchmark site with an Exynos 2100 chipset under the hood.

The listing shows a Samsung phone bearing model number SM-G990E running on Android 12 with an Octa-core Exynos 2100 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM. It also reveals its benchmark scores as 1104 for single-core and 3220 for multi-core.

To recall, the phone was initially reported as cancelled altogether due to the chipset crunch with Samsung wanting to ensure that the flagship lineups – including the foldable duo - have enough chipsets at their disposal. However, it was later reported that the phone might finally launch alongside the Foldable phones themselves.

Since that didn’t happen as well and the phone has been spotted at multiple places apart from the latest benchmark listing, it is most likely to launch early next year. Rumours suggest that the phone could debut early next year, just a few days ahead of the Galaxy S22 series launch.

That said, though the phone was due in August this year, even if it launches in January next year, it will offer a chance for users, who cannot afford to spend a fortune on the flagship phones, to get an experience of a top end device at a reasonable price.

