Samsung Galaxy S21 FE full specifications leaked - check it out

We had described the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE as the company's worst kept secret. And, for good reason. Because, while the rumor mill becomes active once new devices appear on certification websites, seldom has it happened that the brand itself had accidentally unveiled the device, albeit briefly.

Of course, reports of an imminent launch had also circulated for over two months, though a few did indicate that the budget flagship from Samsung would arrive only in January 2022. However, now we have another leak coming through that lists out most of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's specifications.

It is SamMobile that made this reveal though in the recent past other publications too proffered their own versions of the design and specs. You could scroll down and find our more about this upcoming device...

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Specifications

(Image credit: Courtesy: GSMArena)

The display of the Galaxy S21 FE will contain a 6.4-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X screen supporting a 120Hz refresh with Full HD+ resolution. It comes with a punch-hole cutout at the centre that would carry a 32MP selfie camera.

Coming to the shooter segment, the triple camera set-up at the back will comprise a 12MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide. These would co-reside on the camera island with an 8MP telephoto shooter capable of 3X optical zoom.

The device is packed with a standard 4500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging via wires and 15W fast-charging without them. The device runs on the latest Android 12 with the firmware support available for three version upgrades. This means we can breathe easy till Google arrives with Android 15.

Snapdragon or Exynos? Will Samsung get it right?

The Galaxy S21 FE, which is a direct descendent of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE that was launched in India in March of this year. We got the 5G variant of the device that was pitched against the likes of the OnePlus 9, the Vivo X60 Pro, and fitted more into the affordable flagship space.

The new Galaxy S21 Fan Edition is powered by the same chipsets we found in the Samsung Galaxy S21 lineup. It could arrive with the Exynos 2100 or the Snapdragon 888 depending on the geography and feature 6GB or 8GB of RAM with either 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition boasted of the Snapdragon 865 chipset inside unlike the Galaxy S20 which boasted the same chipset in Europe and the United States, while arriving in India with the Exynos 990 SoC - one which had issues related to battery life and overall inconsistent performances.

In fact, it was for this very reason that we wouldn't recommend the Galaxy S20 to those seeking a Samsung flagship with no compromises. However, the Galaxy S20 FE with the Snapdragon chipset version solved our problems and it looks like the South Korean company is doing an encore with its successor.

Will the Galaxy S21 FE be a worthy successor?

There are no price details available as on date though we could speculate that the device could debut at the same price point as its predecessor - $699. In India, the device was available for Rs.55,999.

As we await the official launch details from the Samsung, which recently merged its smartphone division with its consumer products arm, we also hope that they do not make the mistake of bringing the Galaxy S21 FE with the Exynos to Indian shores.

