Samsung Galaxy M62 with an Exynos processor spotted on benchmarking site

Samsung’s Galaxy M series is one of those mid-range series that has done exceedingly well in price-sensitive markets like India. The successor of Galaxy M51 has been in the news for some time already and like its predecessor is rumoured to come with specs rarely seen in this price band.

The upcoming phone has been spotted on a benchmark listing not only giving us a sneak peek at the specifications but the benchmark scores also give us a general idea about the performance you can expect from Samsung’s soon to be launched device.

First spotted by a tipster, the Galaxy M62 is listed as SM-E62F on the Geekbench listing which also shows that the phone may be powered by an Exynos 9825 chipset coupled with at least 6GB of RAM and will run on Android 11 out of the box.

#Samsung Galaxy M62 / F6225wUSB Type-C7,000mah3,5mmExynos 98256GB RAMAndroid 11 pic.twitter.com/MvpxlxwgtWJanuary 16, 2021

The tipster also reveals that the phone is expected to draw power from a 7,000 mAh battery pack, 25W fast charging support over the USB Type C port and may also retain the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Also, the benchmark score of 753 and 1953 for single-core and multi-core, respectively, clearly highlights the capabilities of a mid-range processor. Since this could be running a pre-launch software, it may not be fully optimised yet. Hence it's best to wait a bit more to judge the phone for its performance.

Samsung Galaxy M62 specifications (Expected)

So, going by all that we know so far, the Galaxy M62 is yet another mid-range smartphone from Samsung that could easily last for a day and a half. The battery backup could be more depending on your usage.

Aside, there have been rumours that the phone may come with 256GB of internal storage and while there may be other storage options as well, this could be a tipping point when the SD card slot may slowly get phased out of mid-range smartphones. After all, 256GB is a massive amount of storage to have on your phone already.

The phone, unlike the recent ones, is expected to be 4G device and may come with NFC support.

The recently leaked live images of the phone’s body suggested that it could still have a punch-hole camera for selfies and at least a dual-camera setup at the rear. This leak also suggested that the 3.5 mm headphone jack may be missing for the Galaxy M62 which is contradictory to the latest leak.

In terms of pricing, the Galaxy M62 is expected to be slightly costlier than the Galaxy 51 given the upgraded internals, however, we still hope that Samsung will keep the price of Galaxy M62 below Rs. 30,000 in India.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!