Samsung Galaxy M53 5G could be a downgrade over Galaxy M52 5G

Samsung recently launched multiple smartphones in India and the global market too. Now, a report from Ytechb suggests that the brand is all set to launch the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G. The renders and images of the smartphone have surfaced online which gives us a hint about what we can get in the new device.

According to the leaked renders, the smartphone looks quite similar to the Samsung Galaxy F22 as it has a square-shaped camera island. We can say that the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is completely different from its predecessor Samsung Galaxy M52 5G in terms of design.

Previous reports regarding the smartphone have suggested that it could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor. Here's the catch, the device seems a downgrade as compared to its predecessor because Galaxy M52 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor.

The inclusion of MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC will keep the Galaxy M53 5G in competition with the Tecno Pova 5G, Oppo Reno 7 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, etc.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G expected specifications

(Image credit: Ytechb)

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G could sport a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display paired with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor. We can also see two RAM variants including 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage.

Reports have it that the smartphone will get a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 108MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide angle sensor, 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, we can expect a 32MP shooter for capturing selfies and video calls.

The smartphone could draw power from a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. It is also being said that the smartphone will ship without a charging brick. As of now, there is no confirmation regarding the actual pricing of the smartphone.

Nonetheless, the device will be priced somewhere around Rs 34,834. Readers are suggested to tale the information with a pinch of salt as we can sew a few changes in terms of specifications and pricing at the time of launch.

