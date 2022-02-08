Tecno launches its first 5G phone in India

Audio player loading…

Tecno has continuously dropped budget smartphones in the Indian market to gain a stronghold. Now, the brand has taken a leap forward with the launch of Tecno Pova 5G, its first 5G smartphone. The smartphone comes equipped with a 5G ready MediaTek processor, high capacity RAM, and a triple rear camera setup.

As for the design, the smartphone has a large rectangular camera module placed at the top left corner of the rear panel. The name of the smartphone has been mentioned at the bottom left, and it also has a Manchester City football club branding at the bottom right corner.

Tecno Pova 5G pricing and availability

Tecno Pova 5G is available in the Indian market at a price of Rs 19,999. The smartphone is being shipped in the 'Aether Black' colour variant. As announced by the company, the first sale of the smartphone is scheduled to be held on February 14. Under the early bird offer, the first 1500 customers will also get a power bank worth Rs 1,999 free.

Tecno Pova 5G specifications

Tecno Pova 5G smartphone features a 6.9-inch FHD+ display coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor with 8GB RAM that can be expanded up to 11GB RAM via Memory Fusion technology. In addition, it has 128GB internal storage, further expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

In terms of optics, Tecno Pova 5G rocks a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary snapper, along with an unknown secondary and tertiary camera. At the front, the device flaunts a 16MP camera for the sake of video calls and selfies. The smartphone draws power from a 6000mAh battery that supports 18W Type-C fast charging. Other features of the device are 5G, Bluetooth v5.0, 4G LTE, GPS support, etc.

