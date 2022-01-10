Tecno smartphones in 2022 may carry the telescopic macro lens

Audio player loading…

Chinese smartphone maker Tecno, which teased its sensor shift IS technology back in December, has now announced a telescopic macro lens that has the potential of enhancing macro shots taken from the handset.

Tecno Mobile has been active in India for the past few months with regular launches that includes the Tecno Spark 8 and the Tecno Spark Go. The company went official with its first 5G handset that was launched in Nigeria.

The company had also indicated plans for introducing a telescopic zoom lens with a motor that would push out the lens ahead of the smartphone's body. Reports had also claimed that the first handset with this technology could debut in the first quarter of 2022.

What's the telescopic macro all about?

The current innovation from Tecno was reported by GSMArena which says the new telescopic macro lens could result in improvements to the process of macro shot taking from a mobile handset. The Chinese company even shared a video to explain the process and its impact.

The telephoto macro lens extends beyond the body and allows users to take close-up shots while maintaining distance from the subject. The macro lens offers optical zoom of up to 5x, which produces images that could be comparable to the handset's main shooter, says the company. In addition, the new technology also allows for larger apertures that provides better image quality and depth.

In the recent past, Oppo had teased a retractable lens claiming that this could be an innovation for the future as it didn't necessitate extra space volume within the handset as the device pushed the lens beyond the body.

The report quotes the company to suggest that the new telescopic macro lens would remain compact and not necessitate a larger housing within the handset. However, we do not have specifics around the lens at the moment and we may have to wait till the first of Tecno's devices come equipped with it.

In fact, the company has also maintained silence around when a smartphone with the new telescopic lens could arrive in the market. We will keep a keen eye out and update you whenever this happens.

Readers may recall that Tecno had announced a partnership with Samsung to bring RGBW shooters in future devices, the first of which may also appear in 2022.

