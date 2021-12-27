Tecno Pova 5G launches as the company's first 5G phone

Audio player loading…

Tecno Mobile, a Chinese mobile phone manufacturer, has launched its first-ever 5G smartphone dubbed the Tecno Pova 5G. The new phone appears to be the 5G variant of the Tecno Pova phone that went official last year. However, the two phones differ completely in terms of specifications as well as design.

Tecno Pova 5G settles for a triple rear camera setup, however, the configuration is no slouch. The camera unit is headlined by a 50MP sensor, followed by a 13MP secondary sensor and a 2MP shooter. The phone also features a 120Hz refresh rate display. The massive 6,000mAh battery capacity, however, remains the same.

Tecno Pova 5G price and availability details

The Tecno Pova 5G has gone official in Nigeria in the sole 8GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity model, which costs NGN 129,000 that roughly translates to Rs 23,5000. It comes in Dazzle Black, Polar Silver, and Power Blue color options. The availability details are unknown at the moment. It remains unknown when the device will launch in other regions, including India.

To recall, the Tecno Pova 4G went official for 11,999 for the top model.

Tecno Pova 5G specifications

Tecno Pova 5G features a large screen, which measures 6.95-inch in size. It gets an HD Plus (1,080x2,460 pixels) resolution and has a 120Hz refresh rate. It carries Dimensity 900 SoC, a 6nm-based octa-core 5G chipset from MediaTek that brings the latest Cortex-A78 core to smartphones. The SoC was launched by MediaTek somewhere in the second quarter of this year.

Under the hood, the CPU is coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. Connectivity options include DTS speakers, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, USB Type-C port, FM radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Speaking of the camera department, the Tecno Pova 5G gets a 50MP primary sensor, 13MP secondary, and 2MP tertiary sensor. For selfies, the Tecno Pova 5G offers a 16MP camera with dual-LED flash. It carries a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. It packs a 6,000mAh battery capacity with 18W fast-charging tech.