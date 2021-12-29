Tecno Spark 8 Pro with Helio G85 SoC, 33W fast charging launched in India

Audio player loading…

Tecno Mobile launched another cheap Android smartphone before the end of this year. The Spark 8 Pro is an upgrade over the Spark 8 that debuted in the country in November. Also, the new phone comes a month after the launch of Spark 8T.

The Shenzhen-based company has introduced a new design language with the launch of the Spark 8 Pro. The phone features a stripes-like pattern on the back and the triple camera setup sits separately in a large module.

Unlike the Spark 8, the Spark 8 Pro features a hole-punch cutout to house a selfie camera. Additionally, the new Pro model also includes 33W fast-charging that is claimed to fully charge the phone from 0 to 85 percent in 65 minutes.

Tecno Spark 8 Pro price

Tecno Spark 8 pro comes in the lone 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant and is priced at Rs. 10,599. However, this is an introductory offer, after the end of which the company will increase the price. It will go on sale on January 4th in the country.

(Image credit: Tecno Mobile)

The phone is already listed on Amazon and it comes in Interstellar Black, Komodo Islan, Turquoise Cyan, and Winsor Violet color options.

Specifications

Tecno Spark 8 Pro features a 6.8-inch full HD Plus display with 1,080x2,460 pixels resolution with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and 500 nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, along with 4GB LPDDR4x RAM. The RAM is also virtually expandable up to 7GB using internal storage. The onboard storage is 64GB which can be expanded further using a microSD card.

In terms of the camera department, the Tecno Spark 8 Pro carries a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, along with a 2MP secondary sensor and an AI lens. The phone also comes with an 8MP selfie camera sensor with an f/2.0 lens and dual-LED flash. The Tecno Spark 8 Pro comes with 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage that is expandable via a microSD card.

The Tecno Spark 8 Pro gets a 5,000mAh battery capacity that supports 33W fast charging. It runs on HiOS v7.6 based on Android 11 out of the box

In terms of connectivity, the phone supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

