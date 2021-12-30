Tecno Spark Go (2022) with dual cameras, 5000mAh battery launched in India

Audio player loading…

Tecno Mobile has further expanded its Spark lineup of smartphones with the launch of the new Spark Go 2022. The phone has gone official along with the new Spark 8 Pro in India.

The Tecno Spark Go 2022 comes as an upgrade over the Spark Go 2021 and they both share a few similarities. Both run Android 11 (Go Edition), a stripped-down version of the OS, and have the same teardrop-style notch on the display.

Tecno is targeting young smartphone buyers by touting features like DTS stereo, selfie flash, and other features, like the SoPlay 2.0 that allow users to create their own music tracks for playing back. There is also an app called HiParty to let users play the music they created across multiple devices.

Tecno Spark Go (2022) price and availability

Tecno Spark Go 2022 is priced at Rs 7,499 for the lone 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The phone comes in a single Turquoise Cyan color option and is available for purchase through Amazon already. The price is slightly higher than the price tag at which its predecessor arrived.

Tecno Spark Go (2022) specifications

The Tecno Spark Go 2022 features a 6.52-inch HD Plus display with a touch sampling rate of 120Hz. Tecno hasn’t specified the processor name. For comparison, the 2021 edition came with an unspecified quad-core SoC clocked at 1.8GHz. We believe the latest one comes with a similar SoC.

In terms of camera, the Spark Go 2022 features a large camera module on the rear panel that houses two shooters – 13MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and an AI lens. The LED flash and fingerprint scanner also sit inside the same module. On the front, the phone carries a 8MP camera along with an LED flash. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery capacity to deliver 29 hours of talk time or 46 days of single charge.

The phone is also IPX2-rated which makes it splash-resistant. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

