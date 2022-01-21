Tecno Pova Neo goes official in India - pricing, specs, and availability

Audio player loading…

Tecno Pova Neo was teased in India a couple of days ago, and now the smartphone has been officially launched in India. It can be dubbed as a low-end version of the Tecno Pova 5G that was launched in India a while ago. The smartphone featured MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor, 120Hz refresh rate, and 5G connectivity support.

As for Tecno Pova Neo, the smartphone made its first appearance in Nigeria back in December 2021. The Nigerian variant of the device included a 6000mAh battery. The Indian variant is a budget smartphone with specifications that can compete with the likes of smartphones under Rs 20,000 to an extent.

Tecno Pova Neo pricing and availability

Tecno Pova Neo's 6GB RAM variant along with 128GB internal storage is available in the market at a price of Rs 12,999. The smartphone will start selling from January 22. 2022. It ships in three different colors - Power Black, Obsidian Black, and Geek Blue. Under the ongoing introductory offer, customers purchasing the smartphone will get a pair of Tecno earbuds complimentary.

Tecno Pova Neo specifications

Tecno Pova Neo comes with a 6.8-inch HD+ DotNotch display. The smartphone houses a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, and it operates on the HiOS v7.6 based on the Android 11 operating system. It packs 6GB LPDDR4x RAM coupled with RAM expansion up to 5GB. The device has 512GB internal storage that can be further expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card.

In terms of optics, Tecno Pova Neo flaunts a 13MP primary rear sensor and an 8MP front sensor for the sake of selfies and video calls. The smartphone draws power from a 6000mAh battery that can go on for more than a day on a single charge, and it supports 18W fast charging. As claimed by the company, the device offers a talk time of 43 hours, and it can last for approximately 30 hours when used extensively.

