Tecno Pova Neo teased officially with 6GB RAM, 6000mAh battery - India launch imminent

In its endeavor to get a better hold of the budget and mid-range smartphone market in India, Tecno launched the Tecno Spark Go 2022 edition priced under Rs 10,000 that packed features like 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage and a 5000mAh battery. Now, the company has officially teased the Tecno Pova Neo in India.

The device was rolled out in Nigeria in December with a monstrous 6000mAh battery. In a tweet shared by Tecno, it was announced that the smartphone would soon reach the Indian shores. The video shared in the tweet says that the device is coming soon. As it looks, Tecno Pova Neo is going to be a budget smartphone with mid-level specifications. The device will most probably compete with Moto G51, Realme 8 5G, Moto G51, etc.

Get ready to witness the #UltimatePowerPlay. POVA NEO Coming Soon.

Tecno Pova Neo rumored pricing

Passionate Geekz's report cited that the 6GB RAM variant of Teco Pova Neo along with the 128GB variant will make its India debut at a price of Rs 11,499. Considering that the Nigerian variant came with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, the brand is surely up for an upgrade for the Indian variant. The smartphone could ship in three different colors - Powehi, Geek Blue, and Obsidian.

Tecno Pova Neo rumored specifications

Tecno Pova Neo Indian variant specifications look quite similar to the Nigerian variant. The device may get a 6.8-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh. It has been confirmed that the smartphone will have a MediaTek processor and operate on the HiOS 7.6 based on the Android 11 operating system.

Tecno Pova Neo could rock a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP primary snapper and an unknown secondary snapper. It might also feature an 8MP front shooter paired with dual flash to capture selfies and attend video calls. Connectivity options in the device include OTG, WiFi, FM radio, GPS, GPRS, and Bluetooth.

Just a few days ago, Tecno rolled out its first 5G smartphone, Tecno Pova 5G, that packed features like high capacity RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, triple rear camera setup, 120Hz refresh rate, etc. It seems like Tecno Pova Neo is a downgraded version of the company's first 5G device.

