Samsung Galaxy F62 specs leaked; will feature 7,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy F62 will be the next mid-range phone from the company as the brand is now focusing on the mid-range segment. The Samsung Galaxy M51 is still one of the best phones under Rs 25,000 and soon, the Galaxy F62 is expected to hit the Indian market as well.

Just a day after the Samsung Galaxy F62 India price was leaked , a new massive specs leak gives an insight into the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F62 phone. Ishan Agarwal, a popular tipster with a good track record has shared the details of the upcoming device with MySmartPrice. According to the report, the Galaxy F62 will sport a massive battery, AMOLED display, and more. Here is everything we know about the device so far.

Samsung Galaxy F62 specs (expected)

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

For starters, the Samsung Galaxy F62 will be the second device in the F series after the Galaxy F41. The Galaxy F62 will offer better specs compared to the F41. The Galaxy F62 is said to come with a massive 6.7-inch Super AMOLED panel and since it’s a mid-range device, we can expect at least a Full HD+ resolution.

Further, the device is said to pack in a massive 7000mAh battery, which is the largest we’ve seen on a device to date. The Galaxy M51 also packs in the same battery unit. There is no word on the charging speed yet. The report also further adds, the device will come in Green and Blue colour variants and will pack 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. As for the optics, the device will feature a 64MP quad-camera setup.

This is all the specs that the report confirm. The display, battery, cameras and storage specs are pretty similar to the Galaxy M51 which was launched back in September 2020.

However, things may slightly differ in terms of the chipset. The Galaxy F62 was previously spotted on Geekbench database with flagship-grade Exynos 9825 chipset which is built on top of 7nm fabrication process. Furthermore, the device is also said to run on Android 11 out of the box.

Going by the leaked specs, it looks like the Samsung Galaxy F62 might be positioned around the Galaxy M51 . In a way, the device looks like the successor to the Galaxy M51. The Samsung Galaxy F62 is expected to launch in the coming weeks. As for the pricing, the device is said to launch under Rs 25,000 in India as confirmed by Mukul Sharma .

