Samsung Galaxy F42 5G to launch on September 29

Samsung is set to launch the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G smartphone in India has announced that the event will take place on September 29. The new smartphone will join the array of 5G smartphones from the company in India.

The company has made the microsite of the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G live which seems to have leaked some of the specifications of the mobile phone. It is expected to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G: what we know so far

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G will apparently come with a FHD+ Infinity-V display with a waterdrop-style notch 90Hz refresh rate. On the inside it is set to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC that will support 12 5G bands that include N1 (2100), N3 (1800), N5 (850), N7 (2600), N8 (900), N20 (800), N28 (700), N66 (AWS-3), N38 (2600), N40 (2300), N41 (2500), and N78 (3500).

It will also have a triple rear camera setup with an LED Flash with the primary sensor being a 64MP one and will have a Night Mode. There is also set to be a 5,000mAh battery that will last users a whole day. The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is set to be the first smartphone in the Galaxy F-series lineup to offer 5G and the fifth F-series smartphone launched in India in 2021.

The images shared on the microsite seems to confirm that the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G will feature a fingerprint scanner doubling as the power button on the right panel beside the volume rocker. It will also feature a 3.5mm headphone port, a microphone, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grille on the bottom panel.

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G will be launch on September 29 at 12 noon will be available for purchase via Samsung's own website, Flipkart, and select retail outlets. The images on the microsite, also seem to confirm that the Galaxy F42 5G will be available in Black and Blue colour options.