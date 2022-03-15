Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro and 2 Pro 360 India launch set for March 17

Audio player loading…

As reported earlier , Samsung is bringing its latest UltraBooks - Galaxy Book 2 Pro and Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 to India on March 17. Both these laptops were recently announced at the global level and are making their way to the Indian market rather quickly.

The laptops will be available in Graphite and Silver colour options and will be available to pre-order till March 16 by paying a sum of Rs. 1999. Once launched the laptops will be available via Amazon India, Samsung’s official online store, and other retail partners of the company.

Both the laptops come in two different size variants making them four distinct devices in all. The Galaxy Book 2 Pro will be available in 13.3-inch and 15.6 Full HD+ AMOLED panels, on the other hand, the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 will arrive in a convertible avatar with 13.3-inch and 15.6 Full HD+ AMOLED displays.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Galaxy Book 2 Pro and 2 Pro 360 – Features and specifications

Both the laptops feature a thin and light design and while the Galaxy Book 2 Pro comes in a regular form factor, the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 comes with a convertible design that allows users to use it in tablet mode or a tent mode. The regular Galaxy Book 2 Pro also comes with support for 5G connectivity.

The laptops come with a choice of the latest 12 GEN Core i5 or i7 CPUs from Intel and ship with Windows 11 out of the box. In terms of storage and memory, the laptops feature up to 32GB of memory and up to 1TB of SSD storage. However, it needs to be seen if Samsung makes all the memory and storage variants in India.

Both the laptops come with a touch-friendly display and ship with the S Pen. For connectivity, the laptops come equipped with one Thunderbolt port, two USB-C ports, a 3.5mm audio jack and a microSD slot - the standard 'Pro' drops one USB-C but gains an HDMI and USB 3.2. Both the laptops come with a fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button.

(Image credit: Flipkart)

Samsung Galaxy Book Go also launching soon

Along with the two premium laptops, the South Korean company is also bringing the Galaxy Book Go to India. This extremely portable laptop has been listed on Flipkart and will be available to pre-order starting March 18.

The Galaxy Book Go was launched in the global markets with a 14-inch Full HD IPS LCD display with a 180-degree hinge, Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor, a 720p webcam and support for Dolby Atmos.

The laptop is rated to offer 18-hours of video playback on a single charge and comes with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The global pricing of the Galaxy Book Go starts at USD 349 which translates roughly to Rs. 27,000. Though aggressive pricing of Chromebook Go can make it an ideal Windows-powered Chromebook alternative. Though our review found this a very disappointing product and says that Windows on ARM is good only with a handful of apps.