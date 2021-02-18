Samsung Galaxy A72 and Samsung Galaxy A52 tipped to launch in India next month

Samsung Galaxy A72 and Samsung Galaxy A52 India launch are on the cards. A new report says the two mid-range devices from Samsung will arrive in India in March.

91mobiles has reported that the Samsung Galaxy A72 and the Galaxy A52 will launch in India around mid-March as per the Industry sources. The Galaxy A2 was first spotted on the Google Play Console way back in November 2020 while the Galaxy A72 is the news from September 2020. Since then, the phones have been leaked and have been spotted on multiple occasions we do know the specs of these devices. The production of the Galaxy A52 was reportedly started back in January 2021 at Samsung’s Greater Noida facility.

Samsung Galaxy A72 specs (expected)

First, it was rumoured to be the first Samsung phone to feature a Penta camera setup but later on, it was tipped to sport a quad-camera setup. The Galaxy A72 is said to come in 4G and 5G variants with Snapdragon 720G and 750G processors respectively. The screen is said to be a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED with 90Hz refresh rate, this is also likely the Samsung’s first phone with a high refresh rate in the mid-range.

Further, there will be a quad rear camera on the back with a 64MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide, a 2MP macro, and an 8MP camera. The 8MP might be a telephoto lens. As for the selfies, there is a 32MP camera on the front. The Samsung Galaxy A72 is also said to come with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM with up to 256GB of storage. It is said to pack in a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging. Other features include Android 11 out of the box, IP67 rating and a 3.5mm headphone port.

Samsung Galaxy A52 specs (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy A52, just like its predecessor is said also expected to arrive in two variants - 4G and 5G. Both 4G and 5G variants are expected to launch in India. As for the chipsets are concerned, the 4G variant will be powered by Snapdragon 720G while the 5G model will sport Snapdragon 750G SoC as per the multiple leaks.

It is likely to come with 6/6GB RAM with USF 3.0 storage and 4,500mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. Other features expected include 3.5mm headphone jack, IP67 water and dust resistant rating, and Glasstic back.

Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72 price

As per the leaks, the Samsung Galaxy A72 will cost 449 euros which is around Rs 39,359.82 and the Galaxy A52 is said to cost 349 euros (~Rs 30,600) for the 4G variant and 429 euros(~Rs 37,600) for the 5G variant.

There is still no word on the official launch date of the two phones yet. Since these are expected to land in India in a month, we expect the global launch to happen at least a couple of weeks from now.

