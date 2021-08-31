Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G India launch set for September 1

Samsung is all set to introduce the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G smartphone in India at an event on September 1. We have already seen the mobile device when it was launched by the company in the UK.

And now a day before the launch of the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G in India, the price has been leaked on Amazon. This seems like a mistake and the page has now been taken down. According to the page that went live on the website prematurely, the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G will apparently be priced at Rs 38,999.

Awesome is just around the corner. Get ready as we unveil the all new #GalaxyA52s5G in its Awesome glory on 1st September, 12PM. Catch the super-fast, super smooth smartphone in 3 stunning shades, ready to win you over: Awesome black, Awesome white and Awesome violet. pic.twitter.com/DLrlC7T4IQAugust 28, 2021 See more

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G: Specs and features

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is expected to feature the same internals as the variant launched in the UK and is an upgrade over the previous version which is the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G which was launched earlier this year as well. The device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chip, and there's 6GB of RAM on board. You also get 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via a memory card.

(Image credit: Pricebaba)

There's no change to the screen – that's still a 6.5-inch, 1080 x 2400 Super AMOLED display, running at a refresh rate of 120Hz. It looks like the camera's the same too, which is a quad-lens 64MP wide primary lens along with a secondary 12MP ultrawide with two 5MP lenses for macro and depth.

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G features a 4,500mAh-capacity battery, 25W fast charging, and IP67 water resistance (enough to survive 30 minutes at a depth of a meter or just over three feet) – that's all the same as the Galaxy A52 5G.

You get 5G connectivity as well, which is pretty much given away in the name itself. The device runs with OneUI 3.1 based on Android 11 out of the box. The colour options of the smartphone in the UK included Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Violet and Awesome Mint.