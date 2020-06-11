Samsung Galaxy A21s could launch in India next week

Samsung could launch the new Galaxy A21s , considered a cheaper alternative to its flagship Galaxy S20, in India as early as next week. The device, which was announced last month by the Korean electronics giant, features a quad camera set up and a robust battery.

A report by wire agency IANS quoted company sources to suggest that the device could hit the stands next week itself, which means that it may hit the Indian markets alongside the scheduled launch in the UK on June 19.

It further said that the device could be priced in the Rs.15,000 to Rs.20,000 and would become available via Samsung's online stores as well as other eCommerce outlets. In the UK, the phone costs around GBP 179 which translates roughly to Rs.17,100.

The specs

The Samsung Galaxy A21s comes with a 6.5-inch screen that renders 720x1600 display, a quad-lens camera with 48MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensors. There is also a 13MP selfie camera.

Earlier leaks had said that the device would be powered by an Exynos 850 chipset that is octa-core with a maximum clock speed of 2GHz. However, the chipset name or storage size had been confirmed by Samsung. We do know that the phone has 3GB of RAM and a robust 5,000mAh battery with 32GB of storage to boot.

Design features

The official renders of the phone, shared above, suggest that the Samsung Galaxy A21s has an all-screen look with a punch-hole camera on the top left corner and a slim bezel below the display. On the back, the quad-lens cameras are stacked in a large block with a fingerprint scanner also present.

The device measures 75.3 x 163.6 x 8.9 mm according to the leaks and is clad in plastic with a weight of 191 grams. These details are yet to be confirmed by the company though. The device comes in black, white and blue shades and resembles several other mid-range Galaxy A phones.

The A21s would become Samsung's fourth Galaxy A Series smartphone in India this year, having already launched the A51 (click to buy), A71 (click to buy) and the A31 (click to buy) in the country thus far.