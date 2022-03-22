Samsung Galaxy A13 4G could debut with the Exynos 850 chipset

Audio player loading…

As the launch of the Samsung Galaxy A13 4G is imminent, leaks have emerged indicating the offline prices in the Indian market. The latest leaks suggest that the device will be priced somewhere around Rs 15,000. This also puts a stamp on the previous reports that hinted at the same price range.

The Galaxy A13 4G is a successor to the Galaxy A12 and is rumoured to continue with the same Exynos processor as the previous generation. According to the leaks, the smartphone is also available in the same storage and RAM options as the Galaxy A12. This could indicate that Samsung may replace the A12 permanently from its line of A-series smartphones.

The Galaxy A13 4G may be the third A-series device to be announced after the launch of the Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A33 smartphones this month. It was also reported previously that a dedicated support page was created on the Samsung website for the Galaxy A13 4G in India. Here is the leaked pricing for the Samsung Galaxy A13 4G.

Samsung Galaxy A13 4G rumoured pricing

As reported by Pricebaba, the Galaxy A13 4G may be available in offline stores at a starting price of Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB internal storage model. Similarly, the 6GB RAM variants with either 64GB or 128GB of storage are priced at Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999 respectively.

The leaks also indicate that the prices of the A13 4G are after discounts provided by offline stores. However, the official pricing is unclear at this time. The smartphone is expected to ship in 3 colours - Blue, Black and White.

Samsung Galaxy A13 4G expected specifications

Starting off with the performance aspect, the Galaxy A13 4G is rumoured to come with the same Exynos 850 SoC as on the Galaxy A12. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display coupled with 60Hz refresh rate. The display may come with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. A side-mounted fingerprint reader sensor is expected for the security purposes.

The Galaxy A13 4G is rumoured to sport a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and another 2MP macro sensor. The Infinity-V notch is expected to house a 5MP selfie camera.

All the internals in the Galaxy A13 is expected to be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that could support 15W charging. The smartphone may run on One UI 3.0 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

The smartphone comes in 3 variants - 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and 6GB RAM variants with 64GB and 128GB of storage. The Galaxy A13 4G may also support microSD card storage expansions like many other Galaxy smartphones.

