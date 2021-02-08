Samsung Galaxy A12 to launch in India this week

Samsung Galaxy A12 budget smartphone is expected to launch in India this week. The Galaxy A12 was announced in Europe along with Samsung Galaxy A02s back in November 2020.

As per a report from MySmartPrice , courtesy Ishan Agarwal, the Samsung Galaxy A12 will launch in India this week. The Galaxy A12 is the successor to the Galaxy A11 from 2020. The key highlight of the device is a massive 5,00mAh battery which is backed by a 15W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A12 specs

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy A12 features a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT Infinity V. The device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek P35 chipset clocked at 2.3GHz. The device is available in two configurations - 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB. You can expand the storage up to 512GB as it comes with a microSD card slot.

On to the optics, the Samsung Galaxy A12 offers a quad-camera stack. You are looking at a 48MP primary lens, a 5MP ultra-wide camera followed by a couple of 2MP depth and macro shooters. The rear camera setup is housed in a square camera module. To the front, there is an 8MP selfie shooter. Powering the device is a 5000mAh battery unit with 15W adaptive fast charge support. The device also gets the fingerprint scanner on the side.

The Samsung Galaxy A12 is available in three colour options - Black, White, and Blue. It is priced 179 euros which is roughly Rs 15,700 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage while the 6+128GB storage is priced at 179 euros which is around Rs 17,500. The phone went on sale globally on January 4.

Samsung has not announced the launch date of the phone in India yet and as the report suggests, the phone will launch in this week. As for the India pricing, the Samsung Galaxy A12 is expected to come with a price tag of around Rs 15,000.

