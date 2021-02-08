CoWIN info now available on Aarogya Setu app

The Indian government is doing its best to make a success out of Co-WIN portal --- an cloud-based IT solution for the implementation and evaluation of the ongoing inoculation drive against Covid-19 in India.

Soon after making clear that there was no mandatory need for Aadhaar for Co-WIN registration, the government has now integrated Co-WIN details with Aarogya Setu, India’s Covid-19 contact tracing app.

This has been done to allow users to download their vaccination certificates. (Digital vaccination certificates are generated soon after a person is administered the jab).

"Need information on Covid-19 Vaccination. Co-WIN details are live on Aarogya Setu. Access Vaccination Information, view Co-WIN Dashboard and download your Vaccination Certificates if you have received at least one dose of COVID-19 Vaccination," the official Twitter handle of the Aarogya Setu app posted.

Co-WIN (Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network) monitors the inoculation drive and also tracks the listed beneficiaries for vaccination on a real-time basis.

Aarogya Setu portal aims to help people identify Bluetooth contacts of Covid-19 positive users and issues alerts to enable people stay safe.

Vaccine for over-50 category soon

It may be recalled that he Covid-19 vaccination drive began in India on January 16. The government is laying stress on identification and monitoring of those who need to be vaccinated and for that purpose Co-WIN application was created to maintain the database of the immunisation campaign.

The certificate issued by the app also acts as a reminder for the second dose, after which, a final certificate is given. Co-WIN also helps in monitoring the movement of vials and their availability at all centres.

In the first week of February, nearly seven million front-line workers, including armed forces and police personnel, municipal workers and disaster management volunteers have registered to receive vaccine shots on a priority basis.

The government is expected to soon open up the Co-WIN app for people above the age of 50 who wish to self-register for the vaccine.

The vaccinations for this category will start in March.

Currently, Co-WIN access is restricted and is available only to a select category.

This is what Co-Win will do

To receive the vaccine, one must register on the app using their mobile number or any other identity documents. The person then needs to visit the vaccination centre on the scheduled date and time and get the inoculation done, following which he gets a certificate.

The Co-WIN dashboard will provide all information including name, age, mobile number, vaccination status, date and time of vaccination, place of vaccination, session site, health facility and name of vaccinator.

The government has also clarified recently that Aadhaar is not mandatory for registration on Co-WIN portal.

For registration, users can upload any one of the officially recognised 12 identification documents.

Also, as there are some misgivings around privacy issues, the government has also said that privacy impact assessments have been carried out for Co-WIN portal. "For data safety, data is encrypted using a highly secure key, no unauthorised access to database on AWS server is allowed and restricted access to relational database service (to decrease the risk of malicious activities)," the government said.