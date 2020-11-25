Samsung Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02s with massive battery announced

Samsung has announced a couple of budget devices in the A series today. The company has unveiled Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02s. Announced today, the devices will be available only in 2021.

The Samsung Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02s come with same battery capacity as well as screen size. Both devices also support fast charging. Both devices feature a matte finish on the back with dual-tone finish. Also, they pack in the Samsung Knox security platform for additional security of the device.

Samsung Galaxy A12 specs and price

(Image credit: Samsung )

The Samsung Galaxy A12 sports a 6.5-inch HD + TFT Infinity V. The device is powered by an octa-core chipset clocked at 2.3GHz. However, the company didn’t mention the chipset name. As per the previous leak, the device was spotted on Geekbench with a MediaTek P35 processor. The device is available in two configurations - 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB. You can expand the storage up to 512GB thanks to the microSD card slot.

On to the optics, the Samsung Galaxy A12 offers a quad-camera stack. You are looking at a 48MP primary lens, a 5MP ultra-wide camera followed by a couple of 2MP depth and macro shooters. The rear camera setup is housed in a square camera module. To the front, there is an 8MP selfie shooter. Powering the device is a 5000mAh battery unit with 15W adaptive fast charge support. The device also gets the fingerprint scanner on the side.

The Samsung Galaxy A12 is available in three colour options - Black, White, and Blue. It is priced 179 euros which is roughly Rs 15,7000. It will be available starting January 4, 2021.

Samsung Galaxy A02s

(Image credit: Samsung )

The more affordable Samsung Galaxy A02s is priced at 150 euros which translates to Rs 13,200. The device will be available from February 15, 2021. With the Galaxy A02s, you are looking at a triple camera on the rear with a 13MP primary snapper followed a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensors. To the front, there is a 5MP selfie camera.

The Samsung Galaxy A02s also comes with the same 6.5-inch HD+ display and 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz. It is available in sole 3+32GB variant. Colour options include Black and White.

The Samsung Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02s India launch date are unclear at the moment. Since the availability of the devices in the global market is stated as 2021, Samsung could launch these early next year in India.

