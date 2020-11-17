Samsung Galaxy A12 spotted on Geekbench with MediaTek SoC

Samsung Galaxy A12 budget phone will likely be the next phone in the Galaxy A series. The smartphone was recently spotted on the Geekbench database hinting at a possible launch in the immediate future.

The Samsung Galaxy A12 will be the successor to the Galaxy A11 device which was launched earlier this year. The Samsung Galaxy A12 was spotted on the Geekbench database which revealed several specifications of the device. Previously, the device was also spotted on NFC certification site.

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

The Galaxy A12 was spotted on the database with model number SM-A125F. The processor name is stated as ARM MT6765V/CB which is MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. It is an octa-core chipset with a base frequency of 2.3GHz. Furthermore, the device is said to come with 3GB of RAM and just like the Galaxy A11, we can also expect a 2GB variant as well.

The Samsung Galaxy A12 is also said to run on Android 10 OS which is based on Samsung’s One UI skin. For those who are interested in the benchmark scores, the device secured 169 points in the single-core test while the score in the multi-core test stood at 1001. While the benchmark screenshot doesn’t mention the storage of the device, the report says the Galaxy A12 will come in two configurations - 32GB and 64GB of internal storage. The Galaxy A11 maxed out at 32GB.

Since the device was previously spotted on the NFC certification site, we can also expect the device to feature NFC for contactless payments. Apart from these specifications, we do not have any information about the Galaxy A12. Also, there is no official launch date of the device yet. We will update you with further inputs as we receive them.

Just to drive home the context, it is worth recalling that the Samsung Galaxy A11 sports a 6.4-inch screen with HD+ resolution. It is powered by Snapdragon 450 SoC and paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The device comes with a 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging. The fingerprint scanner is located on the back of the device.

In the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy A11 offers a triple camera stack with a 13MP primary shooter, a 5MP secondary snapper followed by a 2MP camera. Selfies are handled by an 8MP camera.