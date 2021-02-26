RedmiBook Pro 15 and Pro 14 with 11th gen processors launched in China

RedmiBook Pro 15 and RedmiBook 14 laptops have been launched in China. These laptops were launched last night alongside the new Redmi K40 series smartphones and will compete against the Apple MacBook Pro lineup.

The new RedmiBook Pro series laptops are powered by the 11th Gen Tiger Lake H35 processors and come with Nvidia MX450 2GB dedicated GPU. The 15-inch model comes with a 3.2K screen with a 90Hz refresh rate while the 14-inch model packs in a 2.5K screen. These laptops run on Windows 10 OS. Let’s take a deeper look at the new machines from Redmi.

RedmiBook Pro 15 specs and features

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Mi.com) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Mi.com)

The first Pro variant in the RedmiBook series is set to take on the MacBook Pro. For starters, it flaunts a 15-inch 3.2K display which is probably the best in the segment. In addition, it also sports a 90Hz refresh rate which is the icing on the cake. It is a 16:10 screen with 242ppi density and TUV Rhineland certified for low-light consumption. The laptop is made up of CNC material. It also weighs just 1.46 Kilograms.

Powering the machine is the 11th Gen Tiger Lake H35 processor which announced a few weeks back at the CES 2021. The RedmiBook Pro 15 comes in Core i5 and Core i7 variants with either Intel Xe integrated graphics or a dedicated 2GB Nvidia MX450 GPU. In terms of connectivity, the laptop features Wi-Fi 6, a Type-C port for charging and data transfer, a regular Typ-C port(non-lightning), an HDMI and a USB 2.0 port.

The fingerprint scanner is embedded into the power button. It is packed with a 70Whr battery with 100W fast charging support. 16GB and 512GB of SSD are common across all three variants. There’s also a built-in camera onboard. The keyboard is backlit and has a travel of 1.5mm and the MIUI+ feature allows you to share content between phone and laptop seamlessly.

RedmiBook Pro 15 pricing

(Image credit: Mi.com)

Configuration Price Indian equivalent i5, Intel Xe CNY 4999 ~Rs 56,300 i5, MX450 CNY 5499 ~Rs 62,000 I7, MX450 CNY 6299 ~Rs 71,000

Note: 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15" 3.2K display, and 11th Gen CPUs are common across all the variants.

RedmiBook Pro 14 specs and features

(Image credit: Mi.com)

The RedmiBook Pro 14 comes with a slightly smaller 14-inch display with a 2.5K resolution. It is also available in the same 11th gen Core i5 or Core i7. It also packs in 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD. In terms of battery, it comes with a smaller 56Wh battery unit with 65W fast charging capabilities.

Apart from these, everything else remains the same as the 15-inch Pro model.

RedmiBook Pro 14 pricing

Configuration Price Indian equivalent i5, Intel Xe CNY 4699 ~Rs 53,000 i5, MX450 CNY 5299 ~Rs 60,000 I7, MX450 CNY 5999 ~Rs 67,600

Note: 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15" 2.5K display, and 11th Gen CPUs are common across all the variants.

The RedmiBook Pro 14 starts at a slightly lower price tag CNY 4699 and goes up to CNY 5999. It will go on sale in China starting March 15.

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!