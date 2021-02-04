Redmi K40 could launch in India as a Poco flagship

Redmi K40 launch is expected to happen in the coming weeks in China. While we still don’t have an exact launch date yet, the leaks are already started to pour in and for now, we know that there will be at least three new devices in the Redmi K40 series.

Mukul Sharma aka Stufflistings recently spotted some new Xiaomi devices on TUV certification, where the Chinese Redmi K40’s model number corresponds to a Poco smartphone in other regions. He suggests that it will launch in India too, but could not confirm its final name.

So, the Redmi device (M2012K11AC) is being tipped to be the Redmi K40. Interestingly enough, its global variant, M2012K11AG is a POCO device 😉33W fast charging. SD8xx processor.Feel free to retweet.#Xiaomi #POCO #POCOF2 pic.twitter.com/mziyDGxf2dFebruary 4, 2021

For now, the Redmi K40 series is expected to come with three models: the Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, and Redmi K40S. A Redmi device with “M2012K11AC” will likely be the Redmi K40 device and the global variant of the device with model number “M2012K11AG” will launch under Poco branding.

A recent teaser confirmed that the Redmi K40 will start at a price of 2,999 Yuan, which is roughly around Rs Rs 34,000 – making it the cheapest Snapdragon 888 smartphone by quite a margin.

Mukul further states that the Poco device will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 series chipset in India, along with 33W fast charging. Considering that Poco has only focussed on mid-range and budget smartphones in India recently, we could finally be looking at a premium Poco device.

It’s still unclear which Redmi K40 device will come to India, but if it is one with the Snapdragon 888, we might be looking at the Poco F2. Poco India’s Anuj Sharma recently confirmed that the Poco F2 will be a proper high-end flagship and “will not compromise on the performance”, suggesting that it will be powered by a top-tier Qualcomm chip.

Some of the other specifications being talked about include a 108MP camera, high refresh rate displays and bigger batteries. It’s still too early to confirm what the purported Poco flagship will bring.

