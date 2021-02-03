Redmi K40 series to feature 108-megapixel camera and have three variants

It was recently reported that Xiaomi is planning to introduce more 108-megapixel smartphones in the year 2021, and in keeping in line with that theme, new leaks suggest that the Redmi K40 series will sport similar cameras. Besides this, it is also claimed that the Redmi K40 series will feature three variants and not two.

New projections seem to support that the Redmi K40 series will feature the vanilla K40, K40S and a K40 Pro smartphone. A teaser recently revealed that the smartphone will start at a price point of 2,999 Yuan.

The leak of the camera specifications and the new variant comes from a Weibo post and it says that the Pro model will feature a Snapdragon 888 SoC. With the launch set for later this month, the speculations will be clarified soon.

Redmi and 108-megapixel smartphones

The new norm for high end smartphones seem to be the 108-megapixel camera, and we witnessed Xiaomi introduce it in some smartphones. The latest among them include the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G and the Xiaomi Mi 11.

And now it seems like the company is planning to introduce 108-megapixel sensors on multiple Redmi smartphones that will be introduced this year.

This was revealed by Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing who teased this on a Weibo post. He also criticized other brands for introducing the ToF (Time of Flight) sensors with pomp, but discontinuing those later.

Lu Weibing officially teased the Redmi Note 10 on Weibo previously as well. But this was done in an indirect manner where no image of the Note 10 series was shared. Rather he asked what people would like to see in the Redmi Note 10 series.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max made their global debut in India back in March of 2020. Later, the company also launched the Redmi Note 9 in India during July. However, this time around, it is most likely that the Redmi Note 10 series will make its debut outside of India, most likely China and then make its way to the Indian market. We expect multiple smartphones in the Redmi Note 10 series to launch in India, populating the Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 price band.