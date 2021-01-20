Redmi K40 with Snapdragon 870 also in works

The Snapdragon 870 SoC is an iterative update over last year’s Snapdragon 865 Plus, which again was a slightly tweaked version of the original Snapdragon 865 chipset that powered most flagship smartphones last year. So, while it does offer slightly improved performance over the original Snapdragon 865 chipset, it will allow brands to launch mid-range or affordable flagship phones with a “new” processor this year.

We already have Motorola announcing the launch date of Moto Edge S rocking a Snapdragon 870 and now it’s being reported that even Xiaomi is looking to come up with a Redmi K40 variant powered by this newly announced SoC.

(Image credit: Digital Chat Station/ 91Mobiles)

According to a known tipster, Digital Chat Station, the Snapdragon 888 powered Redmi K40 Pro could be priced at CNY 2,999 while the Snapdragon 870 toting Redmi could be priced even lesser.

To recall, the Redmi K40 lineup is expected to launch in February and is expected to come with multiple variants including a K40 Pro that is said to be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 888 processor. If rumours are to be believed, there could be one more version which may have Dimensity 1200 at its core.

Redmi K40 series specifications (expected)

The Redmi K series is extremely important for Xiaomi as it has done well historically. The Redmi K20 series, especially the Redmi K20 Pro, was received very well both in India and international markets where it was released with Mi 9T moniker. While the Redmi K30 series was launched as Poco devices in various markets.

As mentioned, the Redmi K40 Series is expected to come in multiple variants. Apart from the vanilla Redmi K40, we may have a Redmi K40 Pro and a Redmi K40 Zoom Edition. In terms of processors, we may see the presence of MediaTek Dimensity 1200, Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 870 powering these devices.

Other key features may include a high-resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a battery that could last for over a day and a half easily. Since all these chipsets are 5G capable, there is no prize for guessing that the phones will offer 5G connectivity out of the box.

You can expect a pop-up selfie camera on the Redmi K40, while the rest series may come with a hole-punch selfie camera.

