Motorola Edge S with the new Snapdragon 870 launching on January 26

Motorola has just confirmed the launch date of its all-new Moto Edge S smartphone. The phone is confirmed to launch around the end of the month on January 26 and the company has also announced that it will be introduced with the recently launched Snapdragon 870 SoC.

Incidentally, this phone was teased on Weibo a few days back by Chen Jin, the general manager of the Lenovo in China and will be the successor of the Moto Edge that came out last year.

While the launch announcement does not reveal much about the upcoming phone apart from the fact the phone will run on a Snapdragon 870 chipset and is 5G capable out of the box, however, thanks to earlier leaks and rumours we know that the Moto Edge S could come with a 6.7-inch curved OLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 5000 mAh battery.

Talking about the new Snapdragon 870 chipset which essentially is an iterative upgrade to the Snapdragon 865 Plus. With a very slight bump in the clock speed over the old chipset, the new Snapdragon 870 will ideally help brands in pitching devices with a "new chipset" rather than selling a phone with the six-month-old chipset.

Are Moto Edge S and Moto Nio the same?

There is one more Moto smartphone that has been in the news for some time. We’ve covered the leaks and rumours around this mysterious device named Moto Nio. Moto’s executives had teased that the Moto Edge’s successor will come with a Snapdragon 800 series chipset right after Qualcomm had announced its flagship chipset in December 2020.

A recent leak that we came across showed a phone with features like dual selfie camera and the quad-camera setup at the rear were similar to the leaked specs of Moto Nio however the settings app of the device showed Moto Edge Plus moniker.

So, there is a strong possibility that the phone that we presumed as Moto Nio all along is actually Moto Edge Plus and Nio maybe just a code name of the phone.

That said, since we’re less than a week away from the launch, let us wait for the company to clear these doubts at the official unveiling.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!