Live images of Moto Nio spotted ahead of the launch

The Motorola Nio smartphone has been in the news ever since Qualcomm announced its flagship processor. While the phone was officially teased by one of Motorola’s senior executives, there is still some ambiguity around the processor powering the phone.

Now as we inch closer to the launch more details about the Moto Nio appear including live images and mandatory certifications ahead of the launch.

The images, first spotted by a tipster named Nils Ahrensmeier, show the phone in its full glory and he suggests that Moto Nio may come in a couple of colour options – Sky and Beryl.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Nils Ahrensmeier) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Nils Ahrensmeier) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Nils Ahrensmeier) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Nils Ahrensmeier)

Going by the images that he has shared, the phone can be seen sporting a dual-selfie camera sensor in line with the previous reports and a quad-camera setup with the primary sensor being a 64-megapixel sensor. While there is no physical fingerprint sensor on the rear panel, it may be housed under the display or under the power button that can be seen on the right side of the device.

In one of the images that show the settings of the phone, it is clear that the phone in question is a dual sim device and is mentioned as Moto Edge Plus which is another hint that this is a successor of Moto’s flagship smartphone from 2020.

(Image credit: 91Mobiles)

Earlier the phone was spotted on Wi-Fi alliance Website carrying the same model number XT2125-4 that was spotted earlier on a benchmarking website. The listing doesn’t reveal much about the phone apart from the fact that the phone supports dual-band Wi-Fi and runs on Android 11 out of the box. However, it does hint that the phone is inching closer to the launch.

Aside, what we already know is that the phone may come with a Snapdragon 865 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM. It is expected to come with a 6.7-inches FHD+ panel and 105Hz refresh rate that is unusual for most new age smartphones. Powering the phone could be a 5000 mAh battery pack and may come with a 256GB of internal storage.

