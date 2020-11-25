Leaks suggests Moto Nio could launch in 2021 with dated specs

Apart from a few budget-centric smartphones, the only major release to Motorola’s credit this year was the Moto Razr 5G. Though it did launch the Moto Edge Plus earlier in the year, the device failed to impress since it was marred by various issues and was outrageously pricey.

Now it is being rumoured that Moto is working on a new flagship smartphone that is slated to launch early next year. Dubbed the Moto Nio, the phone could ship with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and may house a triple camera setup at the back with a primary 64-megapixel shooter.

The upcoming phone may bear model number XT2125 according to the reports and for some odd reason, Moto will not use Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset that is due for launch soon. While using older chipsets may help Motorola cut down costs, the company would still be in a position to offer 5G connectivity. The phone may not be able to compete with most flagships slated to launch in 2021.

Talking about the rest of the specifications, Moto Nio is expected to come in a single storage and memory variant with 8GB of RAM and 256 GB of onboard storage and the display on the phone could be an FHD+ panel with 1080 × 2520 pixels coupled with 90Hz refresh rate, something that is a staple for most flagships this year.

In terms of optics, the Moto Nio is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup with Omnivision sensors. The primary sensor on this phone could be a 64-megapixel OV64B sensor with a wide-angle lens, coupled with a 16-megapixel OV16A10 sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel OV02B1B sensor with depth-sensing capabilities.

The phone may come with a dual-camera setup on the front with an OmniVision OV16A1Q 16-megapixel sensor with wide-angle capabilities coupled with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The phone is expected to run on Android 11 out of the box.

With a slightly old chipset, budget camera sensors and a design that may look like Moto Edge Plus, the Moto Nio may not have all the bells and whistles of a 2021 flagship, however, let us stay tuned for some more time till we come across more details about this upcoming phone.

Via: Tekniknews| GizmoChina