Redmi Note 11 series global launch on January 26 - here’s what to expect

Audio player loading…

The Redmi Note 11 series is all set for a global debut next Wednesday (January 26) though Xiaomi has refrained from mentioning the specific geographies where their new line-up would be arriving.

The series, which launched both in China and India, could be headed for Europe. A tweet from the Xiaomi social media handle just said that the Redmi Note 11 series was "ready to rise to the challenge" (hashtag).

The launch event is scheduled for midnight IST and those interested could join it via the Mi.com website or Xiaomi's YouTube channel. Starting from January 26, the Redmi Note 11 series smartphones will be available in multiple markets, though we may have to wait for the actual launch to get an idea of which ones.

This year, our #RedmiNote11Series is ready to #RiseToTheChallenge!Join us to witness the launch of this legend on January 26th at 20:00 (GMT+8)! pic.twitter.com/uAhHatRcN5January 18, 2022 See more

The Redmi Note 11 series was launched in China in the last quarter of 2021 and the handsets from this line-up made its appearance in India sporting different monikers.

For example, the Redmi Note 11 Pro and 11 Pro Plus were unveiled in India as the Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge. The base variant of the series was rolled out in India as Redmi Note 11T 5G.

Redmi Note 11 series - expectations

As of now, there is no confirmation regarding how many devices Redmi is planning to drop in the global market during the launch. However, we could safely assume by their social media messages that the company would bring at least two devices, given that they've actually used the words "series" in their tweet.

A popular Twitter handle that posts all things Xiaomi and goes by the name Xiaomiui shared a tweet that revealed the IMEI database listing of the global variants of Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G. The model number carried by Redmi Note 11 Pro is 2201116TG, and Note 11 Pro 5G is 2201116SG. Previously, the Pro variant of the series also appeared on the FCC certification website.

The FCC listing of the device revealed that it would have the MIUI 13 skin and three different RAM storage variants - 6GB RAM with 64GB onboard storage, 6GB RAM with 128GB onboard storage and 8GB RAM paired with 128GB internal storage. In another reveal, it was confirmed that the device will draw power from a 4700mAh battery that will support 67W fast charging.

In terms of specifications, it can be said that Redmi is not going to change anything on a drastic level. A few tweaks can be expected at the time of the global launch of the series.

Today's best Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G deals Reduced Price ₹18,999 ₹15,999 View

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram