Redmi K50 leaked renders, specs suggest triple rear camera setup, 120Hz refresh rate

Just a day after the renders of Redmi K50 Pro leaked online, the renders and specifications of the base variant, Redmi K50, have also surfaced online. It is being said that the smartphone will be launched alongside the Pro variant in China. Previously, the series made its debut with two new smartphones - Redmi K50 Gaming Edition and Redmi K50 AMG F1 Champion Edition.

The renders of the smartphone suggest that it will have a large display with a punch hole cut out at the top centre. The smartphone seems to have thin bezels with a slightly thicker chin. At the rear panel, the smartphone will have a rectangular camera island with a triple rear camera system.

(Image credit: Bestopedia)

The Redmi branding is available at the bottom left corner of the rear panel. Moreover, a report by Bestopedia, in collaboration with OnLeaks, suggested that the smartphone will have a 64MP primary shooter.

The power button and volume rockers of the device are situated at the right spine of the device. The speaker grilles and USB Type-C port is placed at the bottom edge of the device.

Redmi K50 expected specifications

Redmi K50 may come with a 6.6-inch AMOLED display coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate. Speculations are that the smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Diemsnity 9000 processor. The device will be based on the Android 12 operating system with MIUI 13 skin on top.

In terms of optics, Redmi K50 could sport a triple rear camera setup including a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. For security purposes, the smartphone will have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

(Image credit: Bestopedia)

Speculations are that the device will get a 4700mAh battery with around 120W fast charging support that was previously seen in Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge.

Until now, only a limited amount of information is available regarding the device. It seems like the users will have to wait for a while to know more about the smartphone.

