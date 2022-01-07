Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge vs Vivo V23 Pro: Battle of the mid rangers

Audio player loading…

The Xiaomi 11i series made its India debut a day ago. The lineup consists of two smartphones - Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge. The series succeeded the Xiaomi 10i series rolled out in India previously. Talking about the high-end variant of the series, Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge supports 120W fast charging and has two RAM variants, including 6GB and 8GB RAM.

Simultaneously, Vivo also rolled out the much-awaited Vivo V23 series on the same day. The Vivo V23 series includes two phones - Vivo V23 and Vivo V23 Pro. Vivo had a few tricks up its sleeve as the company introduced a color changing panel in the Pro variant of the series. The vanilla variant of the series has a minimalistic design and a dual front camera system.

Considering all that Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge and Vivo V23 have to offer in terms of specifications and features, there are grounds to compare the handsets. For starters both of them have the MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset. However, pretty much everything else brings out the differences.

Given that both the handsets haven't reached us for a full-length review, we will just limit our efforts to comparing the specifications, features and the costs.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge vs Vivo V23 pricing and availability

Starting with Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge, the 6GB RAM variant of the smartphone with 128Gb onboard storage could cost you around Rs 26,999. The 8GB RAM variant of the device with 128GB internal storage is priced at Rs 28,999. The smartphone ships in three different color options - Camo Green, Stealth Black, Purple Mist, and Pacific Pearl.

If you require the 120W warp charger, be prepared to cough up an extra Rs 3,999. As of now, there is no confirmation regarding its availability though the handset itself goes on sale in India from January 12.

The Vivo V23's 8GB RAM variant with 128GB internal storage is priced at Rs 29,900. The 12GB variant of the series with 256GB onboard storage will be available at a price of Rs 34,990 in the Indian market. The smartphone will have two color options - Stardust Black and Sunshine Gold.

In case you thought the color changing option could tilt the scales, have it known that the base variant doesn't have it. Pre-booking for the device started on Flipkart a day ago, and then it will be available for purchase starting from January 13.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge vs Vivo V23 design and build

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge offers a sleek design with a glass body. The rear camera island is located at the top left corner of the device. Furthermore, it has an AG matte finish and has super slim bezels measuring only 1.76mm.

The back panel of the device also has Xiaomi branding at the bottom left corner. The front panel of the device consists of a punch hole measuring 2.96mm for the placement of the front camera. Both the power button and the volume rockers of the smartphone are placed at the right spine.

Coming to the Vivo V23, this time Vivo has tried to push its limits with the design. The black color variant at best looks elegant, but the gold hued one features a sparkling textured look that's likely to strike a chord with the urban buyer.

The device has flat edges and weighs around 179 grams that making it quite handy. The volume rockers and power button are placed at the right spine of the smartphone. The USB Type-C port of the device is placed at the bottom, and it lacks the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge vs Vivo V23 Pro specifications and performance

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge vs Vivo V23 specs comparison Specs Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Vivo V23 Display 6.67-inch AMOLED display 644-inch AMOLED display Processor MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC Camera 108MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro 64MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro Front camera 16MP 50MP primary, 8MP secondary Battery and charging 4,500 mAh capacity; 120W fast charging 4,200 mAh capacity; 44W fast charging Storage 128GB 128GB or 256GB Memory 6GB/8GB 8GB/12GB

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge and Vivo V23 Pro both run on the MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset that supports 5G connectivity. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge packs a 6.67-inch AMOLED display coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution.

The company claims that the device has 1200 nits of peak brightness and is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The triple rear camera setup of the device includes a 108MP primary shooter, 8MP ultra wide-angle shooter, and a 2MP macro shooter. At the front, the smartphone features a 16MP camera. The device includes a 4500mAh battery with a maximum of 120W fast charging support.

Vivo V23 packs a slightly smaller 6.44-inch AMOLED display coupled with a 90Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2400x1800 pixels. The smartphone also gets a triple rear camera setup, including a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra wide-angle snapper, and a 2MP macro snapper.

The device flaunts a dual front camera setup, including a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP secondary camera. In addition, the smartphone draws power from a 4200mAh battery that also supports 44W fast charging.

Conclusion

Both the handsets are neck and neck in the aspects of design, usability as well as specifications. However, if one were to delineate use-cases, the super quick charging would help those always wanting extra juice from their phone batteries and may be constantly on the move. This being so, the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is your device as it gets from zero to full charge in just 20 minutes.

When it comes to the optics, both devices square-off better though once again it is the Xiaomi 11i HyprCharge that gets a slight edge on the rear camera setup. But, it is the Vivo V23 that clearly wins when it comes to front camera as the device includes a dual front sensor for high-quality selfies.

Moreover, You can also get a 12GB RAM variant of Vivo V23 along with 256GB internal storage. In the case of Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, the high-end variant has 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

So, till such time as we get our hands on both the handsets, we would recommend the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge for the harried business professional and the Vivo V23 for those who could do with some extra colour in their lives!

